Former ANC MP, others appear in court over R4.8m tender scam theft case in Limpopo

Former ANC Member of Parliament Moloko Stanford Maila appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday with three others in connection with a R4.8 million theft case involving the Limpopo Makgatho Community Property Association.

His co-accused are Maphala Lazarus Mosena, 53, the municipal manager at the Molemole Local Municipality, Manase Steven Makgatho, 51, a bank employee, and Lepota Eric Makgatho, 70, the former chairperson of the association.

Maila was arrested at his home in Kanana Village on Sunday morning, reported earlier. The Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit arrested Mosena on Friday. This was followed by the arrest of Lepota Eric Makgatho at his home in Ga Makgatho village on Friday evening. Manase Steven Makgatho handed himself over to the team in Polokwane on Saturday.

“The Hawks received a tip-off in 2018 about theft of money at Makgatho Community Property Association by some of the committee members,” Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said.

“It is alleged that, between 2015 and 2018, the suspects allegedly connived and awarded a farming tender to a company linked to the wife of the senior municipal official without following due processes.”

The accused were remanded in custody until Thursday for a formal bail application. On Monday, Maluleke said the investigation is still continuing.

