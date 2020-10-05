Forest Whitaker Brings Foolproof Christmas Wonder in First ‘Jingle Jangle’ Trailer

Keegan-Michael Key plays the protagonist, who turned the life of Whitaker’s title character upside down years ago and plans to steal his magical invention in the musical film.

Christmas isn’t coming until late this year, but here’s a glimpse of the magical wonder that is offered by Netflix in the form of one of its upcoming films, “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey“. The streaming giant has released the first trailer for the musical film starring Forest Whitaker as the titular character.

Jeronicus Jangle (Whitaker) is a legendary toymaker who is given a by Hugh Bonneville‘s Delacroix to show “the revolutionary invention” he once promised or he has to pay the debt he owes to Delacroix. In a flashback, Jangle reveals that his old friend, played by Keegan-Michael Key, took everything from him, including his magical shop, years ago.

Now as Jangle is mulling over whether or not he should share his most-prized creation to the world, Key’s villainous character is once again eying Jangle’s invention. But this time Jangle has his granddaughter (Madalen Mills), who will stop at nothing to help the toymaker reclaim what is rightfully his.

According to the official description, “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is “a musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages” that offers “a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event.” It continues to read, “Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter – and a long-forgotten invention – to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.”

“From the imagination of writer-director David E. Talbert, ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ reminds us of the strength of family and the power of possibility.” It features original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence and Davy Nathan. Usher also contributes to the film, performing “This Day” with Kiana Lede.

Also starring Anika Noni Rose, Phylicia Rashad and Ricky Martin, “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is set to be released on Netflix on November 13.