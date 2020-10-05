Forbes’ 10 highest-paid actresses of 2020 have been revealed

Forbes has released its annual list naming the highest-paid actresses of the year.

The list for 2020 has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic after several high-profile film releases have been delayed.

It’s because of this that the list is largely dominated by stars of television and titles released on streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara – who is a judge on America’s Got Talent – topped the list with total earnings of ($43m/£33.2m).

Read more

Vergara earned $500,000 (£386,000) per episode of the hit ABC sitcom, which drew to a close earlier this year. For America’s Got Talent, she earns $10m (£7.7m) per season.

Following in second place is Angelina Jolie with takings of $35.5m (£27.5m) thanks to her role in forthcoming Marvel film Eternals.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is in third place having earned the bulk of her $31.5m (£24.3m) for Netflix film Red Notice for which she earned $20m (£15.5m).

Both Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman earned big paychecks for Ryan Murphy’s Netflix film The Prom, with Melissa McCarthy also featuring thanks to roles in HBO Max’s Superintelligence and Netflix film Thunder Force.

Joining Jolie as the other star to make the top 10 thanks to theatrical films is Emily Blunt – the only British star on the list. She earned big payouts for A Quiet Place II and Jungle Cruise, both of which have been delayed.

Emily Blunt is the highest-paid British star on the list (Getty Images)

Find the full top 10 below:

1. Sofia Vergara – $43m (£33.2m)

2. Angelina Jolie – $35.5m (£27.5m)

3. Gal Gadot – $31.5m (£24.3m)

4. Melissa McCarthy – $25m (£19.3m)

5. Meryl Streep – $24m (£18.5m)

6. Emily Blunt – $22.5m (£17.4m)

7. Nicole Kidman – $22m (£17m)

8. Ellen Pompeo – $19m (£14.7m)

9. Elisabeth Moss – $16m (£12.3m)