Football Players of the Week

37 minutes ago
OFFENSE
Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
- The junior quarterback turned in a career game in a 52-24 win over then-No. 13 Texas A,amp;M.
- Passed for a career-best 435 yards, completing 74.1 percent of his passes.
- Tossed a career-high four touchdowns including strikes of 78, 2, 87 and 63 yards.
- Posting a passer rating of 250.9 while averaging 16.1 yards per attempt and 21.75 yards per completion.
- Completed passes of 15 yards or more, including his third career pass of 85-plus yards (most by any Alabama QB).
- Leads the nation in passer rating at 222.1.
DEFENSE
Bumper Pool, LB, Arkansas
- Pool’s career-best 20 total tackles in win over No. 16 Mississippi State are the single-game high in the FBS this season.
- One of only SEC players in the last 10 years to have 20 or more tackles in a game.
- First SEC player to have 20 or more tackles in an SEC-conference game since Texas A,amp;M’s Armani Watts (20) in 2015 vs. Ole Miss.
- First Arkansas player to have 20 or more tackles in a game since Jerry Franklin (20) against Mississippi State in 2010.
- According to College Football Reference, one of only 19 players in the FBS since 2005 to have 20 or more tackles in a road win.
- Only player at Arkansas to have 20 or more tackles in a game with 2 or more pass breakups in a game.
Joe Foucha, DB, Arkansas
- Foucha’s career-best two interceptions in win at No. 16 Mississippi State are tied for the single-game high in the FBS this season.
- One of four FBS players this year with two interceptions and at least 0.5 tackles for loss – also leads players among this group with 26 INT return yards.
- First Razorback with two interceptions since Dre Greenlaw vs. Texas A,amp;M in 2018.
- First Razorback with two interceptions in win since Tramain Thomas vs Auburn in 2011.
- First Razorback with two interceptions in a road win since Matterral Richardson vs. Ole Miss in 2007.
- First Razorback to have two or more interceptions with at least 0.5 tackles for loss in a game since Michael Grant in 2006 vs. Louisiana-Monroe.
- As a team the Razorback four INTs this year through two games are more than half of their total from 2019 (6), and they have already eclipsed last year’s return yards (60) with 95 this season.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Mac Brown, P, Ole Miss
- His 56-yard punt in the final minute of regulation flipped the field and helped Ole Miss to an overtime win at Kentucky.
- Notched three 50-yard punts, including a season-long 59-yarder.
- Punted five times for an average of 49.0 yards.
FRESHMAN
Malachi Moore, DB,Alabama
- Moore made his second career start at star (nickel back) in the Tide’s 52-24 win over #13 Texas A,amp;M.
- Recorded six tackles with four solo stops.
- Registered his first career interception, thwarting an Aggie drive in the end zone.
- He broke up two mores A,amp;M passes.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Zachary Carter, DL, Florida
- Carter registered eight total tackles (five assisted/three solo) along with 1.5 sacks (-12 yards) on Saturday in Florida’s 38-24 win over South Carolina.
- Carter was an important disruption against the Gamecocks offense as Carter recorded more than a full sack for the first time in his career in the win.
- With his performance, Carter is tied for ninth in the SEC in sacks after two weeks.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Ben Cleveland, OG, Georgia
- Cleveland had five knockdown blocks and graded out at 83 percent during the Bulldogs’ 27-6 dismantling of #7 Auburn.
- Part of a newly aligned unit after three 2019 OL members were drafted, Cleveland helped allow Georgia’s backs to go 202 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 45 carries (4.5 average).
- Cleveland helped first-year starting QB Stetson Bennett get sacked only a single time