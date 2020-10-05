Five worst quarterback performances of NFL Week 4

If there was any lingering doubt regarding the gigantic talent gap between certain starting quarterbacks, Week 4 of the NFL season proved it. Once again, some of the league’s worst quarterbacks delivered the worst performances by a wide margin.

Daniel Jones continues to earn his reservation among the worst quarterbacks every Sunday. After another terrible outing, the New York Giants might even start wondering if they’ll need an open mind for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Speaking of first-round quarterbacks, Kyler Murray’s NFL MVP campaign has crashed and burned. While the second-year passer is struggling, the situation is wildly better than the one in Chicago. No matter where Matt Nagy turns, the Bears still can’t enjoy a strong performance from their starter.

Here are the worst quarterback performances across the NFL in Week 4.