Five SEC Teams Win Cross Country Meets

Photo: Ole Miss Athletics

All 14 Southeastern Conference cross country programs competed in races at three different locations this past weekend. It marked the second meet of the season for most schools.

The Missouri men’s team won the Gans Creek Classic at its home course on Saturday, finishing ahead of Texas A,amp;M and Vanderbilt. Three Missouri runners placed in the top-five, including Kieran Wood, who won the 8k with a time of 23:54.5.

Arkansas won the women’s 6k at the Gans Creek Classic. Eight Razorbacks finished in the top- individually. Missouri’s Sarah Chapman was the top finisher with a time of 20:01.01.

The Ole Miss men’s team won the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic Saturday in Louisville, Ky. Kentucky placed third, while Tennessee was fourth. Three of the top four finishers in the men’s 8k were from Ole Miss, led by Waleed Suliman, who placed second in 23:36.8.

In the women’s 5k, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Tennessee placed second, third and fourth, respectively. Kentucky’s Jenna Gearing was the top female finisher with a time of 16:51.4, followed by Tennessee’s Sydney Seymour.

The Georgia men finished first among 10 teams at the Florida State Cross Country Invitational on Friday. Florida was fourth, LSU fifth, Alabama eighth and Auburn was ninth. Georgia junior Sam Bowers was the top male finisher in the 8k with a time of 24:07.4.

With a second place finish, Alabama was the top SEC team in the women’s 5k at the Florida State Cross Country Invitational. Georgia was fourth, Mississippi State sixth, Florida seventh and Auburn ninth. Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat was the top individual finisher in 16:50.3, followed by teammate Jami Reed. In the women’s 5k open, LSU and South Carolina finished first and second, respectively.

SEC teams will take next weekend away from competition before the final meets of the season prior to the SEC Championship.

The 2020 SEC Cross Country Championship will take place Oct. 30 in Baton Rouge, La.