Female Rapper Sukihana Goes Viral After Leaking Extremely Graphic Video! (Warning)

Female rapper Sukihana was the #1 trending topic on Twitter this morning, after she and her babys father leaked a EXTREMELY graphic video on Onlyfans.

HERE IS THE VIDEO – WARNING VERY GRAPHIC

And this wasn’t just your typical graphic video – it was DISTURBINGLY graphic.

In the video, Suki performed an explicit act on her fiancé. While performing, she began choking, and eventually vomited.

But getting sick didn’t stop Suki. confirmed that she pulled out a towel, wiped her face, and finished up.

After the video went viral, Suki took to Instagram to defend herself for leaking the video. She told fans that she was proud of the video that she and her man leaked.

She also explained that after leaking the video, her Onlyfans page blew up – and she made thousands of dollars.

Here is video of Suki explaining her actions:

Sukihana is a rapper and social media personality, originally from Wilmington, Delaware.

She grew up in Atlanta. She rose to fame while through her posts on Instagram, and for her viral songs, such as “Blame Trina”, “5 Foot Freestyle” and “Drug Dealer” featuring Cuban Doll. She has three children from previous relationships, the first she gave birth to at the age of 18.

Suki also starred on Love & Hip Hop.

HERE IS THE VIDEO – WARNING VERY GRAPHIC