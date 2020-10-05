Federal Budget day; Donald Trump to leave hospital;

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will hand down one of its most important Federal Budgets in history today as Australia recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Frydenberg is expected to unveil a new debt ceiling of more than $1.1 trillion, and a deficit in excess of $210 billion, that will take years to recover from.

There’s likely to be wage subsidies for businesses who take on an unemployed younger Australian. That is designed to get more people back into work and there will be tax cuts for low and middle income earners.

The Federal Government has also announced almost $4 billion worth of road and rail projects for Victoria and New South Wales in the budget.

The infrastructure cash splash – designed to simultaneously create post-COVID jobs and improve access to regional areas – will see $3.8 billion spent across 39 projects on Australia’s eastern seaboard.