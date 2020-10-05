Fantasy Football Buy-Low, Sell-High Stock Watch: Ezekiel Elliott, Odell Beckham Jr. among trade candidates heading into Week 5

It’s hard to believe, but we’re almost a third of the way through the fantasy football regular season. It’s not necessarily time to panic if you’re 1-3 (though it’s definitely time to panic if you’re 0-4), but with byes officially kicking in, injuries piling up, and COVID-19 rearing its ugly head arond the league, things are only going to get more difficult. Waiver wire pickups can help you improve around the margins on a weekly basis, but if you need to overhaul your bust-riddled roster or plan ahead for the fantasy playoffs, now’s the time to assess future values and look for buy-low, sell-high trade targets. Fantasy Pros’ Mike Tagliere is once again here to offer tips and trade advice with his Week 5 Stock Watch that includes several big names, including Ezekiel Elliott, Odell Beckham Jr., Kyler Murray, and A.J. Brown.

It’s rarely easy to trade stars in fantasy football, as one side inevitably feels like they’re not getting fair return value. You should never sell low on any player, but if you have a stacked roster, you can at least consider moving a star at one position for perhaps a slightly lesser star at a position of greater need. After all, as difficult as it is to trade a star, it’s even more difficult to trade a surprise breakout you just picked up, such as Mike Davis. Given the likelihood of future injuries and inevitableness of byes, it’s not advisable to wreck your depth to shore up your starting lineup at this point, but if you’re playing the streaming game at WR or TE while benching a good RB every week, you can at least consider it.

As we always caution, values can change quickly in fantasy football, so don’t get too locked in on a certain trade target. Change your thinking as the trends change, but don’t be afraid to strike if you have a good offer on the table. — Matt Lutovsky

Week 5 Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Buy-low candidates

Ezekiel Elliott (RB – DAL)

The Cowboys have been throwing the ball a ton early in the season, but it hasn’t worked out very well in the win-loss column. They need to get back to a balanced attack despite the firepower they have at receiver because this team needs to keep their defense off the field. That would mean making Elliott a focal point once again. With matchups against the Giants, Cardinals, and Washington over the next three weeks, they have the perfect opportunity to do just that.

A.J. Brown (WR – TEN)

Remember when people were drafting Brown as a top-12 receiver? Even those optimistic about his upside knew there was risk, and when you add in an early-season knee injury and the Titans COVID outbreak, they are surely spooked. This is the time to take advantage and try to acquire a receiver who has top-12 upside for the remainder of the season. Nothing has changed except his price, which is now going to be much more affordable.

Le’Veon Bell (RB – NYJ)

You don’t like Bell. I get it. You don’t like Adam Gase. I get it. What you need to understand, however, is that running back depth is more important than ever. Have you seen some of the running backs that fantasy managers have had to field over the last few weeks? If COVID continues to affect the league, depth will be tested. Bell might not be sexy, but he’s someone you can continually plug into your starting lineup and expect 15-plus touches.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Sell-high candidates

Odell Beckham Jr. (WR – CLE)

It’s not very often you’re going to see the Browns play in a game where they throw the ball a lot — that’s just not the way Kevin Stefanski wants to win. It’s also not every week that they’ll play a secondary as bad as the Cowboys’ has looked to this point. While I still have plenty of faith in the player Beckham is, this offense isn’t going to guarantee him more than six targets per game. He’s going to be a semi-volatile WR2, so if you can sell him at a WR1 price, go for it.

Keenan Allen (WR – LAC)

If we knew Allen was going to have Justin Herbert under center for the rest of the year, he wouldn’t be here in the sell column. In fact, he’d be someone to buy. Unfortunately, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has been adamant about Tyrod Taylor (chest) being the starter once he’s ready due to “wins” being the most important stat. Despite Herbert’s phenomenal play, they haven’t won any of the games he’s started, which is what will put Taylor back under center.

Kyler Murray (QB – ARI)

Opposite from last year, Murray has been getting almost all of the goal-line touchdowns rather than Kenyan Drake. He’s due for some regression. His 6.4 yards per pass attempt is among the worst in the NFL, while his rushing and high touchdown-rate have been carrying his fantasy days. Things will even out over the course of a season, so you should put the feelers out there to see what you could net in a trade. Streaming quarterbacks has never been easier.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Player to hold

Kenyan Drake (RB — ARI)

It’s ugly, there’s no question about it. However, this is a classic “don’t go overboard” situation. Drake has still totaled over 70 percent of the running back touches in the Cardinals backfield. Kyler Murray having three rushing touchdowns while Drake has none is flip-flopped from how things were last year. Things are bound to even out. Remember Joe Mixon and how much his owners were panicking last week? Well, he’s once again in their good graces. We must dial back expectations for Drake into the low-end RB2 range, but he’s still a starter in fantasy.