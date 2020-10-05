Eva Mendes Claps Back at Troll Meddling in Her Quarantine Life With Ryan Gosling

WENN/Ian Wilson

The ‘Lost River’ actress shuts down a critic who says that the ‘Blade Runner 2049’ actor should take her out more often in this time of coronavirus pandemic.

–

Eva Mendes isn’t here to listen to an online troll who judges her relationship with Ryan Gosling. The 46-year-old actress, who has been dating the Oscar-nominated actor since 2011, has shut down a critic who was meddling in her life with her longtime partner.

It happened after the “Ghost Rider” star shared a throwback picture showing her running on the beach in a dress. Reminiscing the good old days, she wrote in the caption, “Went for a run on the beach this morning.” She quickly added, “No I didn’t. This picture was taken at least 15 years ago. Haven’t seen a beach this year. Haven’t been on a run this year.”

<br />

One follower then weighed in on her post, suggesting, “You need to tell Ryan to get you out more.” But Eva refused to follow the advice, writing back to the said user, “No thank you, I’m good. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world.”

Eva Mendes replied to a troll’s comment on her Instagram post.

Other followers supported her decision, with Mario Lopez commenting, “Hahaha respect!” Another wrote, “and yet, I’m pretty sure you’re still as gorgeous because of the light that shines from your beautiful heart.”

It’s safe to say that Eva won’t risk the health of herself and her family just for the sake of enjoying her freedom amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The “Last Night” star has been quarantining with her partner and their two children, Esmeralda Amada, 6, and Amada Lee, 4, at home.

Back in September, in a rare candid moment, the mother of two shared what it’s like in her and Ryan’s hose. “It’s so fun and beautiful and maddening,” she told Access Daily. “It’s so hard, of course, but it’s that that feeling of ending your day and putting them to bed and Ryan and I look at each other like, ‘We did it, we came out relatively unscathed.’ ”