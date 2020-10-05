Eva Longoria Reveals She “Had to Fight” for Overboard Role

Nothing can stop Eva Longoria from reaching her big-screen dreams.

Throughout her career, the actress has always wanted to team up with close friend Anna Faris on a project. Fortunately, Eva got her chance on the 2018 romantic comedy Overboard.

But in the Oct. 5 podcast episode of Anna Faris Is Unqualified, Eva revealed that landing a role in the big-screen flick was easier said than done.

“I had to fight for this role,” Eva explained. “I had to meet with [writers and directors] like 5,000 times and I was like, ‘I have to be in a movie with Anna Faris. You don’t understand. This is like a dream of mine and you’re blocking me from my dreams.'”

In another twist, Eva revealed that her husband José Bastón‘s company was the financier of the movie. When José shared his connection with the film, Eva couldn’t believe it.