EU’s von der Leyen self-isolating after contact with COVID-19 case By

Matilda Coleman
© . Incoming head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (not pictured) at the Prime Minister Chancellery in Warsaw

BRUSSELS () – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday she would self-isolate until Tuesday after attending a meeting with someone who tested positive.

“I’ve been informed that I participated in a meeting last Tuesday attended by a person who yesterday tested positive for COVID-19,” von der Leyen said on Twitter.

“In accordance with regulations in force, I’m therefore self-isolating until tomorrow morning. I’ve tested negative on Thursday and am tested again today.”

