Emma Roberts ‘Grateful’ Following Socially-Distanced Garden Baby Shower

Instagram

The ‘American Horror Story’ star, who is pregnant with a baby boy with Garrett Hedlund, is reportedly very ‘excited’ for the garden baby shower which she safely holds during ‘wild times.’

–

Emma Roberts is embracing the coronavirus safety guidelines as she celebrates the impending arrival of her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. Counting down the days to motherhood, the “American Horror Story” star threw a socially-distanced garden baby shower, and gushed that she felt “grateful” for it.

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, October 4, the 29-year-old shared two pictures of herself in a long floral dress for the special occasion. “So grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times,” she stated. “I love you guys @cadehudson22 @kakeykake @britelkin and thank you to @toryburch & @ericbuterbaugh for the magical garden #toryburchhome.”

<br />

Emma’s post has gathered positive feedback from some of her famous friends. Lea Michele, her co-star on “Scream Queens“, exclaimed, “You are the most beautiful!” Ashlee Simpson‘s husband Evan Ross raved, “Excited for you both!!!!!!!!” Meanwhile, “High School Musical” actress Ashley Tisdale as well as models Lily Aldridge and Poppy Delevingne sent out similar remarks, “Beauty.”

The “We’re The Millers” alum was reported to have thrown her baby shower at her friend’s house on Saturday afternoon. “It was a co-ed shower with about 15 people. It was outside and everyone stayed distanced,” a source told E! News. “Kristen Stewart was there with Dylan Meyer, Camilla Morrone came with her mom, Lily Kershaw. Emma’s mom and Garrett’s mom were both there.”

“Emma wore a long dress that showed off her baby bump. She seemed excited to see friends and celebrate her baby,” the so-called insider added. The source additionally mentioned that it was a “casual get-together with a lot of laughter for everyone,” and the guests were each offered with “a big bouquet of white wildflowers with a personalized card” once they left the party.

Emma broke the news of her pregnancy in late August. Putting her baby bump in display, the niece of Julia Roberts shared photos that captured her being joined by a happy-looking Garrett on Instagram. In the caption of the post, she hinted on the gender of their upcoming baby by writing, “Me…and my two favourite guys.”

Emma and Garrett were first linked romantically together back in March 2019 after they were seen holding hands together during an outing in Los Angeles. She was previously engaged to her “American Horror Story” co-star, Evan Peters. The two, however, were reported to have called off their engagement shortly after Valentine’s Day weekend that same year.