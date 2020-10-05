Emilio Vitolo’s Mom Furious at How He Dumped Ex-Fiancee for Katie Holmes

Instagram/WENN/Instar

The 33-year-old chef’s mother Lourdes is reportedly disappointed at how her son ended things up with designer Rachel Emmons, just hours before pictures of him cozying up to Katie surfaced.

Emilio Vitolo’s relationship with Katie Holmes has reportedly upset his mother. Unlike his father, Emilio Vitolo Sr., who seems to have gotten along well with the actress, his mother was said to have taken issue at an ugly start of the 33-year-old chef’s romance with the “Dawson’s Creek” alum.

According to Page Six, Emilio’s mom Lourdes was disappointed at how he dumped his ex-fiancee Rachel Emmons for his new girlfriend. As reported before, Emilio broke things off with the 24-year-old designer following an 18-month engagement just hours before pictures of him cozying up to Katie surfaced online. He reportedly dumped her by text.

This reportedly left his mom furious. “[Lourdes] thinks she brought him up better than that,” a source tells the site. “She didn’t like how [Emilio] handled this at all.”

Another source chimes in on Emilio’s relationship with Rachel, saying that it was clear things weren’t going well between the former lovers. “He and his fiancee were taking it slow, and it wasn’t working out,” says a second family insider.

The source goes on revealing that 41-year-old Katie is more of Emilio’s type anyway. “He likes older women,” the source dishes on the chef’s dating history. “He dated an older anchor at Fox, and others, so he has a history with older women.”

The source adds that Emilio, who runs his family’s celebrity-favorite Soho restaurant Emilio’s Ballato with his father, doesn’t have the most sophisticated interests either, “So it could work out. They’re not, like, discussing books, or art or anything.”

Katie and Emilio were first spotted together on September 1 during their romantic date at Mediterranean restaurant Antique Garage in SoHo. They have been inseparable since then. She has also been spotted visiting Emilio’s family restaurant several times and enjoying meal with his father’s presence.