Electric vehicles are a great story, but oil and gas may be the better investment

While these kinds of lofty ambitions are getting significant attention, we are left wondering just how achievable they really are. California, for example, experienced blackouts this summer due to spikes in air conditioner use — how specifically is it going to handle the incredible demand from the conversion to electric vehicles in only 15 years?

Likewise, a Wood Mackenzie report cited on the website electrek forecast that U.S. electric truck sales are expected to increase to over 54,000 by 2025 — quite the prediction given there were only 2,000 electric trucks on the U.S. roads at the end of 2019. Some industry watchers, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates, have been more skeptical, and have suggested semi-trucks and airplanes may be impossible to efficiently convert to electric power.

We think many are also grossly overestimating the conversion of gasoline to electric and its impact on oil demand. When it comes to its ability to disrupt, EVs are lacking key components needed for scaling including affordability for the average consumer, and the overall lack of convenience and reliability. This could change with new battery technology for example, but this is a bet on something that just hasn’t happened yet.