Ekeler to be sidelined up to six weeks with leg injuries?

Austin Ekeler won’t be returning to the football field any time soon.
The Los Angeles Chargers running back will reportedly be out four to six weeks with a hamstring injury and hyperextended knee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Ekeler had two carries for 12 yards and one reception for two yards before leaving Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 1:37 left in the first quarter. He was seen leaving Raymond James Stadium on crutches and with a brace.
The 25-year-old leads the Chargers with 248 rushing yards and is third on the team with 144 receiving yards this season. He signed a four-year, $24.5 million extension with the Chargers during the offseason.
After a long contract dispute with Melvin Gordon, who now is with the Denver Broncos, the Chargers decided to sign Ekeler instead.
Los Angeles now will have to rely on Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley in the backfield.
