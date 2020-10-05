DWTS Awards the First 10 Of the Season

It’s only week four of Dancing With the Stars and the game has been upped.

Every time we think we know who the frontrunner is, another one comes out of nowhere and flips the leaderboard around. Honestly, it’s thrilling. This is the kind of cast DWTS should always have. Four couples tied for last place, and last place was 21 points!

It seemed like Kaitlyn Bristowe was going to take the top spot again with her 25 points and the first nine of the season, but then it was Skai Jackson‘s turn to dance. She dedicated her performance to her late co-star Cameron Boyce and ended up leaving Carrie Ann Inaba speechless. Carrie Ann awarded a 10 while both Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli handed out nines, giving Skai a total of 28 points—the highest score so far and one that’s going to be extremely tough to beat or even match.

Nev Schulman, Johnny Weir, Justina Machado and AJ McLean all matched last week’s high score of 24, and while pretty much every single person has improved, someone still had to go home.