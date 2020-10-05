‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Gushes About Miracle in Pregnancy Announcement

Instagram

Almost a year after tying the knot with Christian Huff, the granddaughter of Phil Robertson shares with the world that she and her husband are expecting their first child together.

Sadie Robertson is going to be a mum.

The “Duck Dynasty” star and her husband, Christian Huff, are expecting their first child together, and shared the happy news on their respective Instagram accounts over the weekend (October 3-4).

“SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you,” Sadie, 23, captioned a photo of herself and Christian cuddled up on the couch and showcasing their sonogram.

“What I’ve learned from you already – God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come,” she added. “How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you.”

Sadie continued, “We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in… Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life.”

In a short but sweet message of his own, Christian shared a similar snap and simply added, “mom & dad.”

Sadie’s mom Korie Robertson also celebrated the good news. Sharing a picture of the couple from their pregnancy reveal photo shoot, she wrote, “Big, crazy, awesome news!! My baby is having a baby @legitsadierob and @christian_huff y’all are going to be the most amazing, fun, joyful parents. Baby Huff we adore you already, we promise to love you forever and always! Welcome to the fam little one! I’m going to love being your Kmama.”

Sadie and Christian’s pregnancy news comes almost a year after the couple tied the knot on her family’s Louisiana farm in November 2019.