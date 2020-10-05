Drake Sends Message of Encouragement to Teen Boy Battling Brain Cancer

Instagram

The mother of 14-year-old Zelek Murray shares a video showing her son’s priceless reaction after receiving the personal birthday message from the ‘Hotline Bling’ rapper.

Drake has treated one of his special teen fans to much needed words of encouragement. Upon hearing that Zelek Murray has been battling a rare form of brain cancer from his friend Mustafa the Poet, the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker decided to surprise the youngster with a personalized birthday video message.

“I can’t imagine how tough you have to be, and Mustafa let me know how you’re a fan of mine,” the 33-year-old said in the video shared by Zelek’s mother Temeka via Instagram on Saturday, October 3. “Well, I’m a fan of you. I’m a fan of people with heart, and I can tell that you have a lot of heart. I just wanna tell you, stay strong, I love you, and I appreciate you.”

Grateful for Drake and Mustafa’s thoughtful act, Temeka noted in the caption, “THANK U @champagnepapi THANK YOU @mustafathepoet ….. You don’t even know how much this [meant] for US but most importantly ‘HIM’.” She added, “His strength is like no other and yes he has his good days and bad days, BUT THIS is exactly what he needed to lift up his Spirit.. to never give up.”

“Because you took time out of your day to put a smile on a 14yr old boys face (ZELEK MURRAY) @wxvy.zk06 you are my hero and many others,” she went on sharing, before praising her boy, “Your strength is like no other thank you for always having a smile on your face and making all your nurse laugh even tho your the one in pain. WE ARE FOREVER THANKFUL.”

Zelek’s mother also put out another video that captured the moment Zelek watched Drake’s video message. Sitting on his hospital bed, the 14-year-old could not hide his surprised reaction upon seeing Drake delivering his message. His smile grew wider when the “God’s Plan” rapper offered his uplifting message.

Speaking about Zelek’s reaction to Drake’s surprise video, Temeka told The Shade Room, “This was so heartfelt and touching because Drake took the time out to give my son words of encouragement and light during a time that’s been very dark for me and my family.” She went on to add, “The birthday has touched him in ways I’ll never be able to put into words.”

Temeka was not the only one touched by Zelek’s reaction. Mustafa, who helped arrange for the surprise, commented in Temeka’s post, “this video hits me every time. I am thankful for him and his spirit, for having the honor of playing a small hand in connecting 2 inspiring people in our city, praying that God protects & preserves the both of you.”