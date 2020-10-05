Dr. Quardt’s Dr. 90210 Surgery Is a Pimple Popper’s Dream

Dr. Suzanne Quardt does it all.

So, during Monday, Oct. 5’s all-new Dr. 90210, Dr. Q had no qualms tackling “the biggest mass” she’s ever seen. For her latest consultation, the plastic surgeon met with new patient Blake, who struggled with a giant lump on his face.

“I’ve got another face on my face,” the Virginia resident explained to the Dr. 90210 camera. “Before this happened, probably two or three years, I had a bump come up on this side of my face also and it ended up going away after six months to a year, and I thought this was the same thing.”

Unfortunately for Blake, it was not.

According to the 25-year-old patient, the lump “started real small, just like a whitehead.” As he continued, Blake revealed that the mass had “pretty much doubled in size every year.”

After Dr. Q inquired about previous treatment for the mass, Blake said he previously tried to squeeze it, but it “never came to a head.”