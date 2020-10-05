Donald Trump tweets video message after hospital discharge

Mr Trump posted the video after returning to the White House from hospital, where he spent three days being treated for COVID-19.

“Don’t be afraid of it … Don’t let it dominate you,” Mr Trump said.

The US president thanked the medical staff who treated him at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland before he was flown back to Washington aboard Marine One.

Mr Trump said he “didn’t feel great” on Saturday after being admitted to hospital but in recent days “felt better than I had for a long “.

With an eye to the US general election campaign, he said his decision to leave hospital showed he was a “strong leader” despite the “danger” of spreading the virus.

“As a leader I had to do that. I knew there was danger to it. I stood out front, I lead. Nobody’s who is a leader would not do what I did.”

The president said he was better and “maybe immune” after his hospitiisation.

To date the US has recorded 209,000 virus deaths and 7,396,730 cases, but Mr Trump said Americans should “get out there”.

He said the US had the world’s best medical facilities and a vaccine would soon be available.