Donald Trump says ‘don’t be afraid of Covid’ as he prepares to leave hospital

Donald Trump has urged people ‘don’t be afraid of Covid ‘ as he gets ready to leave hospital where he is being treated for the deadly bug.

The US President shrugged off the global threat as he revealed he is to leave a military hospital to continue his recovery at the White House.

Trump said he is doing well, whiling claiming he ‘feels better than he did 20 years ago’.

He tweeted : “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good!

“Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

The virus has killed nearly 210,000 Americans.

Trump’s expected return comes as the scale of the outbreak within the White House itself is still being uncovered.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced she had tested positive for the virus on Monday morning and was entering quarantine.

He is expected to make the journey aboard the presidential helicopter, Marine One.

It is unclear how long Trump will remain in isolation at the White House. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, those with mild to moderate symptoms should isolate for at least 10 days.

Sean Conley, Trump’s physician, said he “may not entirely be out of the woods yet” but he and the team “agree that all our evaluations and, most importantly, his clinical status support the president’s safe return home, where he’ll be surrounded by world class medical care”.

White House officials said Trump was anxious to be released after three nights at Walter Reed, where doctors revealed on Sunday that his blood oxygen level had dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick.

The still-infectious president surprised supporters gathered outside the hospital, riding by on Sunday in a black SUV with the windows rolled up.

Secret Service agents inside the vehicle could be seen in masks and other protective gear.

It came moments after a short video was released by the White House on Sunday, in which Trump insisted he understood the gravity of the situation.

McEnany spoke briefly with reporters on Sunday evening without wearing a mask, but said that no members of the White House press corps spent enough around her to be considered close contacts.

Joe Biden’s campaign said the Democratic presidential nominee again tested negative for coronavirus on Sunday. The results came five days after he spent more than 90 minutes on the debate stage with Trump.

Biden, who has taken a far more cautious approach to in-person events, had two negative tests on Friday.