Did Google play it too safe with the Pixel 5?

Protect the future
Grab a screen protector for the Pixel 5 and keep that display looking great
The Pixel 5 has officially arrived and will be in the hands of the masses sooner rather than later. In an effort to keep that 90Hz display looking good for the years to come, we would recommend grabbing a screen protector, so we’ve rounded up our favorites.
