Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ Remake Gets 10-Month Delay for Its Release

Legendary Entertainment

This postponement comes after officials at Warner Bros. once again rescheduled the premiere of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, pushing it from early October 2020 to Christmas Day.

–

The release of director Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated “Dune” remake has been bumped to October 2021.

Film fans had been hoping to check out the sci-fi blockbuster in theatres just before Christmas (20), but with coronavirus cases on the rise again and movie theatres in a number of key U.S. markets still shuttered, studio officials at Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have chosen to delay Dune’s debut by 10 months.

It will now open on 1 October (21).

The postponement was expected by industry experts after Warner Bros. bosses once again rescheduled the premiere of “Wonder Woman 1984“, recently pushing it from early October to Christmas Day, December 25.

“Dune” new launch currently clashes with another Warner release as “The Batman” is also expected to hit theatres on the same day, suggesting Robert Pattinson‘s first outing as the Caped Crusader could soon be forced to fly to another date.

“Dune” is the latest blockbuster to have its release reshuffled – last week (October 02), the latest James Bond movie, “No Time to Die“, was also moved from late November to April, prompting Regal theatre chain owners to close down its locations across the U.S. just weeks after many reopened in August.

Due to the clash with the new date of “No Time to Die”, the release of the ninth “Fast and Furious” movie has been subsequently been moved as well. “F9“, which was initially set to race to theaters over the 2021 Easter weekend, has been pushed back to the Memorial Day weekend in May.