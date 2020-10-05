Deals: Low Prices Hit Apple’s New 10.2-Inch iPad and 16-Inch MacBook Pro (Up to $400 Off)

We’re seeing a pair of solid deals today on Amazon, related to the latest 10.2-inch iPad and the 16-inch MacBook Pro from 2019. Both of these deals represent the lowest prices that we’ve ever tracked for these devices.

Note: is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the new eighth generation iPad, Amazon is discounting the 32GB Wi-Fi model to $299.00, down from $329.00. We’ve seen this deal reappear for a few weeks now, but it does disappear fast.

$30 OFF New iPad For $299.00

As of writing, the iPad won’t ship until October 9, but if you purchase it today you can lock in this discount on the just-released tablet. You can also save on the 128GB Wi-Fi model, priced at $395.00, down from $429.00.

Next is Apple’s 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro at $2,399.00, down from $2,799.00. This is a new all-time-low price on this model of the MacBook Pro, which is typically on sale for around $2,499.00. You can also get this sale at B,amp;H Photo.

$400 OFF 1TB 16-Inch MacBook Pro For $2,399.00

The 512GB model is on sale as well this week. You can get it for $2,099.00, down from $2,399.00 at Amazon (B,amp;H Photo is matching this price). This sale is a bit more common and is a match of the previous low price on the 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro.

If you’re on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.