Dealmaking, Trump’s health update boost European stocks By

() – A spate of dealmaking activity lifted European stocks in early trade on Monday along with an upbeat global mood on positive updates of U.S. President Donald Trump’s health.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index () rose 0.7% by 0717 GMT, adding to a near-2% gain last week.

Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell (L:), BP (L:) and Total (PA:) gained nearly 2%, with crude prices climbing after an easing of the worst fears about Trump’s health condition and an expanding workers’ strike in Norway, Western Europe’s largest oil producer. [O/R]

Spanish bank Unicaja (MC:) gained 6.0% after a source told that it and Liberbank (MC:) were holding informal talks about a potential tie-up to create the country’s fifth-biggest lender.

German fertiliser group K+S (DE:) jumped 13.5% after Bloomberg reported it was in advanced talks to sell its Morton Salt unit to Kissner Group for about $3 billion.

Dufry (S:) surged 12.2% after it revealed that China’s Alibaba (N:) planned to acquire a stake of up to 9.99% in the Swiss duty free group.

UK’s Weir Group Plc (L:) rose 17.7% to the top of STOXX 600 () as it had agreed to sell its oil and gas division to U.S. heavy equipment maker Caterpillar (N:) for $405 million.

