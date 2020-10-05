Home Entertainment DaBaby Responds to Reports Of Gunfire At Video Shoot

DaBaby Responds to Reports Of Gunfire At Video Shoot

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

DaBaby fans were concerned after news outlets reported that gunfire erupted on the set of his recent video.

The shooting reportedly took place in North Charlotte, just after 7 p.m. When police arrived, they found a person had been hit by a vehicle and the person was rushed to hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

Police then responded to a call that a person was injured with a gunshot wound. They were also transported by Medic with life-threatening injuries. 

