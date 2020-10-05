DaBaby Responds to Reports Of Gunfire At Video Shoot

DaBaby fans were concerned after news outlets reported that gunfire erupted on the set of his recent video.

The shooting reportedly took place in North Charlotte, just after 7 p.m. When police arrived, they found a person had been hit by a vehicle and the person was rushed to hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

Police then responded to a call that a person was injured with a gunshot wound. They were also transported by Medic with life-threatening injuries.

Here is some of the footage from the scene. As of this morning, only two people have been confirmed as injured.

Although the police confirmed that the location was for a video shoot for the “Suge” rapper, DaBaby says he was not on the scene when the gunfire broke out.

“I wasn’t there for the ‘shootout’ I’m hearing bout‍♂️. I do got a new video on the way tho.”

