Clark Middleton Dead at 63: Actor From ‘The Blacklist,’ ‘Twin Peaks’

Character actor Clark Middleton, who had prominent roles on NBC’s The Blacklist and Showtime’s recent Twin Peaks revival, has died at the age of 63, our sister site Variety reports.

“With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of a life eminently worthy of celebration: Clark Tinsley Middleton, 63 — beloved actor, writer, director, teacher, hero, husband, beacon, friend,” his wife Elissa said in a statement. “Clark transitioned on October 4th as a result of West Nile Virus, for which there is no known cure. Clark was a beautiful soul who spent a lifetime defying limits and advocating for people with disabilities.”

Middleton appeared in 13 episodes of The Blacklist as Glen Carter, a DMV employee who worked on the side as one of Raymond Reddington’s associates. He last appeared in the Season 7 episode “Newton Purcell.”

The Blacklist creator Jon Bokenkamp said in a statement: “I’m heartbroken. Besides being a truly unique and gifted actor, Clark was simply an incredible guy in every way. He was a whip-smart film nut. He loved his work with a passion. And he was insanely generous of spirit… I know his entire family at The Blacklist is devastated by this news. Clark was one of the good ones, and we lost him way too soon.”

Middleton also played Audrey Horne’s husband Charlie in the Twin Peaks revival, which aired in 2017, and is known for playing book store owner Edward Markham on the Fox sci-fi drama Fringe. His other TV credits include Law & Order, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and The Path.