Cisco must pay $1.9 billion in patent lawsuit

() – A U.S. judge on Monday ordered Cisco Systems Inc (O:) to pay $1.9 billion after a Virginia company accused it of infringing patents related to complex computer network security functions.

U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan in Norfolk, Virginia, concluded after a non-jury trial that Cisco infringed four patents belonging to the plaintiff Centripetal Networks Inc, of Herndon, Virginia.

