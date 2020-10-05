Cineworld shuts down theatres on film delays, risking 45,000 jobs

Article content continued

The internal message also said Cineworld is reviewing all roles to see if any can be supported with government funding.

“The new government scheme places a greater financial burden on employers, which cannot work for us when we have almost no income,” the email said, referring to U.K. fiscal support. “We will do everything we can to save livelihoods and the company — this is an extremely delicate and tricky balance.”

The company had 30,000 employees at the end of 2019, according to its annual report, and also uses contract workers for jobs such as cleaning and security. A spokeswoman for the company declined to comment on the cuts or measures to reemploy staff.

Monday’s announcement reverses Cineworld’s reopening after the end of the first surge of coronavirus cases. Some 561 of its 778 sites had opened as of Sept. 24. It comes as it faces legal proceedings from Toronto-based Cineplex Inc. after it backed out of a deal that would have created the biggest operator of movie theaters in North America.

BECTU, a union which represents Cineworld staff, lay blame for the closures at the feet of movie distributors delaying their releases.

“Cinemas are currently able to operate safely, so this decision is entirely the result of distributors choosing to delay the release of blockbusters in the hope of making extra money further down the line,” said Philippa Childs, the head of the union. “This is short-sighted in the extreme, and if other chains follow Cineworld’s lead it’s hard to see how there will be a fully functioning industry to return to in six months’ time.”

The union will “pressurize distributors to follow Christopher Nolan’s lead in bringing pictures forward to help maintain a functioning cinema industry,” she added, referring to the director of the main summer blockbuster released this year amid the pandemic, ‘Tenet.’

Bloomberg.com