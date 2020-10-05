Chrissy Metz Celebrates National Boyfriend Day by Going Instagram Official With Bradley Collins

Instagram

Just days after her new beau shared a sweet birthday tribute for her, the ‘This Is Us’ actress returns the sentiment with a social media post of her own wherein she gushes over him.

–

Chrissy Metz wants fans to know things are getting serious with new boyfriend Bradley Collins – as the couple went Instagram official this weekend, October 03.

The 40-year-old “This Is Us” actress took to her profile on the social networking app to celebrate America’s National Boyfriend Day with a sweet selfie of the pair.

“Happy #nationalboyfriendday to my dreamboat,” she penned. “Bradley, from the first moment I laid eyes on you I wanted and needed to know you. Now I feel so lucky to love you.”

“You can #Collinsmesmitten for sure,” Chrissy added. “Thank you for being the absolute wonder that you are, I love you.”

<br />

Her post comes days after Bradley took to his own page to share a sweet message on Chrissy’s birthday, revealing they have been dating since May this year.

“Happy Birthday to my love, Chrissy,” he wrote. “From our first date in May, you’ve had me #Metzmerized with love, laughter and kindness. You’re not the best thing that’s happened during quarantine; you’re the best that’s ever happened to me. I love you. You the Best! (sic)”

<br />

Last month, the actress clarified she split from ex Hal Rosenfeld in 2018 – correcting reports suggesting the former couple only parted ways recently. They started dating in 2018 and were last seen together at the “Mulan” premiere in Los Angeles before the pandemic hit the nation.

Chrissy was previously married to British journalist Martyn Eaden from 2008 before they separated in 2013. Their divorce was finalized in 2015.