Chris Rock: Tiffany Haddish Was On Drugs When She Cut Her Hair!!

Comedian Chris Rock has joked that fellow comedian Tiffany Haddish was high on drugs when she shaved her hair bald on Instagram Live earlier this year.

“I was trying to be nice ’cause your show’s on in the daytime, but we do lots of drugs. Not the hard stuff. We’re like before coke. There’s a lot of weed — there’s way more weed than anyone should ever have — and there’s a lot of mushrooms,” he said on Ellen of Dave Chappelle’s Summer Camp’

Tiffany also attended the event.

“Tiffany Haddish drank the mushroom tea and cut her hair the next day. I know she likes to act like, ‘Oooh, Common told me he loved me with no hair.’ No no, it was the mushroom tea talking.”

Fans were concerned when the Girl’s Trip star shaved her head live on social media — but Tiffany loves her new do and says new boo, Common, gives her a shape up every two weeks.