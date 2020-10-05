Chris Pratt’s Insensitive Joke About Voting For Onward

If you live in the United States, I probably don’t need to remind you that this is an election year.
Anyway, one person who also wanted to get the word out is Chris Pratt, who shared this Instagram post last week encouraging his followers to vote…for his new movie Onward.
“With all that’s going on in the world, it is more important than ever that you vote. Just ask any celebrity. They will tell you. Every day. Several times a day. To vote. But me? I will tell you EXACTLY who to vote for. #Onward,” he wrote.
The actor went on to joke that, “The heroes before us did not spill their blood only to have their sacrifices wasted by your apathy. The upcoming 2020 People’s Choice Awards is the most consequential vote in the history of mankind times a million infinity.”
“Vote for #Onward for family movie of the year. Or else. You WILL die. No hyperbole. Click the link in my bio. Let your voice be heard,” he concluded.
Welp, if you didn’t find that funny, you weren’t the only one. Many took to Chris’ Instagram comments to call out the 41-year-old for missing the mark with his post.
This person called his joke about voting “insensitive” and said that using it to promote his movie was “low”:
Another person agreed, writing that there is “so much at stake” with this election and called on Chris to “be better”:
This user simply reminded Chris of how many people in the US have died due to the coronavirus under the current administration:
“This was a great post to showcase your privilege,” another person chimed. “Disappointed,” another user commented.
It didn’t stop there. There were countless others sharing their opinions, including some who felt Chris was just offering a “lighthearted” break from all of the political talk happening as of lately.
“This was The Office [and] Parks & Rec quality humor,” one person added.
“This is why Chris Pratt is my favorite celebrity, no politics just jokes,” another wrote.
So, what do you think about Chris’ post? Funny or insensitive? Tell me in the comments. Whatever you do, please just vote.
