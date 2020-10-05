Chris Paul, Jaylen Brown headline NBA Cares awards

Paul, Brown, Hill and Barnes were applauded for their efforts in the fight for racial equality and social justice, while Barnes and Powell were recognized for their support of front-line workers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Paul was instrumental in helping bring the fight for equality to the court in Orlando. He assisted in getting the league to allow the court to be painted with “Black Lives Matter” and also assisted in players being allowed to wear the names of various social justice causes on the backs of their jerseys, among other things.

Before the season resumed, Brown joined a peaceful protest in Atlanta to promote equality and racial justice following the death of George Floyd. Brown also made a significant contribution to the Boston Resiliency Fund, a city-led effort to assist communities most impacted by the pandemic, among other things.

Hill played a major role in helping the Bucks stage a protest on Aug. 26 after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. He also organized a call with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes to discuss measures to address criminal justice reform.

Barnes provided support to youth, families and front-line workers by donating $40,000 to deliver weekly groceries, among other donations. Ahead of each Kings game during the NBA’s restart, he dedicated games to various organizations, including the Trayvon Martin Foundation, Botham Jean Foundation, Atatiana Project, Mothers Against Police Brutality, Michael Brown Foundation, Tamir Rice Foundation, Champion in the Making and the African American Policy Forum, contributing $25,000 to each nonprofit created by the families of victims of police brutality and gun violence

Powell also organized support for families and front-line workers in Dallas. He contributed to a $500,000 donation to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland Hospital to assist with childcare for front-line workers and provide meals from local restaurants.

Each winner will receive $10,000 for a charity of his choice.