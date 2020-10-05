Chris Brown’s Alleged New Girlfriend Is Diddy’s Ex Gina Huynh

WENN/Instagram/Instar

Contrary to previous reports of his reconciliation with his baby mama Ammika Harris, the woman spotted holding hands with the ‘With You’ singer on the music video set is actually Gina.

–

Chris Brown is not rekindling his romance with Ammika Harris despite recent reports stating otherwise. Instead, he has a new girlfriend, who is none other that Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ ex Gina V. Huynh.

Recently, the R&B star was spotted holding hands with a woman, who was initially identified as his baby mama Ammika by Daily Mail, on the set of a music video he was filming with Young Thug. The woman, however, is now identified as Gina, who is a fitness model.

Chris and Gina showed a little PDA, holding hands as they strolled around the set. The “Kiss Kiss” hitmaker gave a retro vibe in charcoal pants worn with a matching dress shirt and waistcoat. He accessorized with a peacock feather patterned tie and a tan Fedora, and completed his look with a dark jacket and shiny black shoes.

His rumored new girlfriend, meanwhile, looked chic in olive sweatpants and strappy red heels. The cropped olive top gave a glimpse of the model’s toned tummy. Her hair was pulled atop her head in a half-up style. She accessorized with big round earrings and a black sling bag.

It’s unknown when Chris and Gina started dating. One thing for sure is Gina and Ammika do share some similarities, which are their skin tone and ethnicity. Gina is a Vietnamese, while Chris’ baby mama is an Asian with both of her parents reportedly from Thailand.

Gina was previously reported to be romantically linked to Diddy in 2019 after she shared videos of them cuddling together.

Chris and Ammika, meanwhile, hinted at their split in July after he unfollowed her on the photo-sharing site. The 26-year-old model additionally shared a cryptic post that read, “I’m at the ‘don’t talk to me unless you wanna wife me’ stage.” They share ten-month-old son Aeko, who is Chris’ second child and Ammika’s first.