Chilean police officer arrested for allegedly throwing teen from a bridge world news

A police officer in Chile has been arrested after allegedly throwing a teenager from a bridge during a protest.

The North Central Prosecutor’s Office of Santiago has accused the officer of “causing” the 16-year-old boy to fall in the Mapocho River in the nation’s capital, Santiago on Friday, ABC News in America reports.

The teenager is in hospital in a stable condition with head trauma and a fractured wrist.

Attempted murder charges are expected to be filed.

However, chief of police in Santiago’s western area, Enrique Monrás, said the teen lost his balance and fell over the bridge railing and into a river bed after police attempted to arrest him.

Hundreds of demonstrators took the streets of downtown Santiago on Saturday to protest against police brutality.