Cheetahs winger Malcolm Jaer’s injury not as bad as initially feared

Malcolm Jaer of Springbok Green leaves the field with an injury during the Springbok Showdown at Newlands Stadium on 3 October 2020.

Cheetahs winger Malcolm Jaer’s injury is not as serious as initially feared.

Jaer got injured while playing for the Springbok Green team in the Springbok Showdown at Newlands over the weekend.

He suffered a knee injury early in the game and was taken off the field on a medical cart.

The 25-year-old underwent a scan on Sunday and further assessment on Monday revealed that the injury what not so severe.

Jaer said on Instagram that he’s not expected to be sidelined for an extended period.

“I’m humble and grateful for all the kind messages I have received over the weekend from everyone. God has shown his favour once again and I’ll be on track in the next few days,” he wrote.

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie told SuperSport.com that Jaer may only be out for a week or two at most.

“At this stage it doesn’t look too serious, he went for an MR scan and they could find nothing wrong,” Fourie said.

“He won’t be training today (Monday) and we will have a look at how he recovers by tomorrow. He says he already feels a lot better and it looks like we were lucky with it, and that it is not too bad an injury. We will know on Tuesday for sure, but at the moment it doesn’t look as if Malcolm will be out for more than a week or two.”

Jaer, a former Junior Springbok, has been on the Cheetahs’ books since 2017.

The Cheetahs’ open their Super Rugby Unlocked campaign on Saturday when they host the Pumas in Bloemfontein.

Kick-off is scheduled for 16:30.

– Compiled by staff