Charlamagne Tha God to Tory Lanez: You're Profiting Off Violence Towards Women!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Charlamagne Tha God is not here for Tory Lanez’s cries that he’s a target of a smear campaign and slammed the release of his Daystar album in which he rapped about the alleged shooting of his ex-girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion.

“There were certain websites that said they’d never cover Tory again. Tory brought that on himself ’cause Tory put out an album talking about the situation,” Charlamagne said on a recent episode of Brilliant Idiots. “That’s not a smear campaign. They’re upset with you because they feel you’re capitalizing off a situation — that you’re profiting off violence towards women.”

