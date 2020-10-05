Charlamagne Tha God to Tory Lanez: You’re Profiting Off Violence Towards Women!!

Charlamagne Tha God is not here for Tory Lanez’s cries that he’s a target of a smear campaign and slammed the release of his Daystar album in which he rapped about the alleged shooting of his ex-girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion.

“There were certain websites that said they’d never cover Tory again. Tory brought that on himself ’cause Tory put out an album talking about the situation,” Charlamagne said on a recent episode of Brilliant Idiots. “That’s not a smear campaign. They’re upset with you because they feel you’re capitalizing off a situation — that you’re profiting off violence towards women.”

Charlamagne says he believes Meg’s side of the story.

“Once again Tory, nobody cares about the truth when the lie is more entertaining,” Charlamagne said. “It’s clearly more to the situation that we know. That’s all I know. […] I gave Tory ‘Donkey Of The Day’ but maybe I shouldn’t have done that. I don’t know the whole story. I’m going off what Megan said, though, like everybody else. I don’t see why Megan would have to lie.”