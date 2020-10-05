Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Reveals Their Last Conversation That Changed His Prayer for Late Actor

WENN/Nicky Nelson

The ‘Black Panther’ star’s brother Pastor Derrick Boseman also gushes over the late actor, saying that ‘him being born there is an inspiration that you can come from there and become anything.’

Chadwick Boseman‘s siblings are still reeling from his passing. In a new interview with New York Times, the brothers of the late actor, who is best known for his portrayal as T’Challa in “Black Panther“, recalled their last moment with him.

“I have been trying to remember Chad and not Chadwick. And there’s just been a lot of Chadwick in the air,” Kevin Boseman shared of the actor, who died of colon cancer on August 28 at age 43. “You have to start sharing that person with the world; I always endeavored to just treat him like my brother.”

His brother Pastor Derrick Boseman added that “him being born there is an inspiration that you can come from there and become anything.” Noting that Chadwick, who was raised in the small town of Anderson, South Carolina, was “gifted,” Pastor Boseman continued gushing, “He’s probably the most gifted person I’ve ever met.”

He also revealed the last conversation he had with his younger brother. “No matter what he was going through, he always said, ‘Hallelujah.’ He never stopped saying it,” he recalled. Pastor Boseman also said that Chadwick told him, “Man, I’m in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game.”

“When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, ‘God heal him, God save him,’ to ‘God, let your will be done.’ And the next day he passed away,” Pastor Boseman further shared.

Chadwick was buried at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in the town of Belton – 11 miles from his hometown of Anderson in the state. According to his death certificate, obtained by the Associated Press, the 43-year-old passed away at his home in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park neighborhood. His cause of death was listed as “multiple organ failure” with colon cancer as the underlying cause.

Following his death, Disneyland immortalized the fan-favorite actor with a new mural which was put in the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. Painted by Nikkolas Smith, an artist and former Disney Imagineer, the said mural featured the actor doing the famous Wakanda salute. He was joined by a young child wearing a hospital gown and a Black Panther mask.