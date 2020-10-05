CDC again updates guidance to say Covid-19 can spread by airborne transmission

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has again updated its guidance about how COVID-19 spreads to include information about potential for airborne transmission.

“CDC continues to believe, based on current science, that people are more likely to become infected the longer and closer they are to a person with COVID-19,” the agency said in a statement on Monday.

From left, Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Centre for Disease Control (CDC) Director Dr Robert Redfield, Admiral Brett Giroir, director of the US coronavirus diagnostic testing, testify before a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing in Washington, June 30, 2020. (AP)

“Today’s update acknowledges the existence of some published reports showing limited, uncommon circumstances where people with COVID-19 infected others who were more than six feet away or shortly after the COVID-19-positive person left an area.

“In these instances, transmission occurred in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces that often involved activities that caused heavier breathing, like singing or exercise.

“Such environments and activities may contribute to the buildup of virus-carrying particles.”

