Bruins GM clears air on Tuukka Rask’s future with team

The Bruins certainly are in for a shakeup this offseason after being eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, a change in goal would be detrimental to a club that doesn’t have much depth in goal beyond backup Jaroslav Halak.

Rask, who left the bubble for an emergency family issue, was nominated for the Vezina Trophy this season after a stellar 2019-20 campaign. The 33-year-old went 26-8-6 in 41 starts last season, leading the Bruins to a President’s Trophy as the league’s best team.

Trading him probably would make the Bruins significantly worse next season, and Halak proved in the postseason that he’s not capable of taking on Rask’s type of workload, so relying on him as the team’s No. 1 in the future isn’t an option.

Boston always could make a play for Braden Holtby and Jacob Markstrom, who both are set to test the market come Oct. 9, but it appears Sweeney is set on retaining Rask.