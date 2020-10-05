Browns place Nick Chubb on IR with MCL injury

The Browns placed running back Nick Chubb on injured reserve with with an MCL injury, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced. Fortunately, the injury is not season-ending, so Chubb is expected to return later on this year.

Chubb got rolled up on in scary fashion on Sunday when his knee twisted under a Cowboys defender. Fortunately, the injury was nowhere near as bad as it looked. An MRI on Monday morning confirmed that Chubb is only dealing with mild MCL damage and not a torn ACL.

Chubb, 25 in December, has been off to a tremendous start in 2020. Through four games, he has 335 rushing yards off of 57 carries, good for 5.9 yards per tote. Since entering the league as a second-rounder in 2018, Chubb has averaged an eye-popping 5.2 yards per attempt. Last year, he came six yards shy of 1,500 en route to his first Pro Bowl selection.

Per league rules, Chubb will have to sit out for at least three weeks. At minimum, he will miss upcoming games against the Colts, Steelers and Bengals. He’ll be eligible to return on Nov. 1 when the Browns face the Raiders in Cleveland, but it’s likely that he’ll need additional time to recover. In the meantime, Kareem Hunt will assume RB1 duties, with support from D’Ernest Johnson, Dontrell Hilliard and fullback Andy Janovich.