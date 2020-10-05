Brisbane Broncos prop Matt Lodge in the firing line as Walters looks to re-jig playing roster

Controversial Brisbane prop Matt Lodge could be in the firing line as new Broncos coach Kevin Walters casts a keen eye over the club’s roster over the next couple of weeks.

The former Maroons mentor has been selling his vision for the Broncos in recent days, promising to instill a stronger culture and implement a style of play that would resemble the club’s glory days in the 1990’s.

In doing so, Walters has vowed to make changes to the roster, with several high earners and big names in the cross-hairs.

The club great confirmed Lodge is one of the players that he will approach in the coming weeks but did not say he will be among the players asked to look elsewhere.

“I’m going to sit down with him and see where he is at,” Walters told The Daily Telegraph.

Lodge, 25, was backed by axed coach Anthony Seibold to be the club’s next captain but now could face an uncertain future with a new coaching staff.

Lodge re-signed with the Broncos last year on a deal that would keep him at Red Hill until the end of 2022.

But like many contracts in the NRL – if common ground can be found among both parties then a move can certainly be facilitated.

“There will be some changes next year” Walters said.

“There will be some big changes too, not just small changes.

“It won’t be player 25 or 26 or 27 being moved on, it will be the other end as well.”