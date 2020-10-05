Brazil’s Bolsonaro hopes to appoint evangelical minister to supreme court By

© . Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a press statement at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia
SAO PAULO () – Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday at an event with conservative evangelical Christians that he hopes to appoint an evangelical minister to the supreme court next year.
“We are going to have a very evangelical minister in the supreme court ,” Bolsonaro said. “More than somebody very evangelical, if God is willing, we will have a minister.”
