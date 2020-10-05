Brad Pitt Eyes Equal Custody Joint Amid Legal Battle Against Angelina Jolie

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza/Avalon

The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ reportedly feels that he has ‘left with no other choice’ if he wants to be allowed more time with his kids with the ‘Maleficent’ star.

Brad Pitt is seeking an equal joint custody amid his ongoing legal battle against his ex Angelina Jolie. Ahead of their hearing on Monday, October 5, it has been reported that the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor “is asking for 50/50 custody.”

A source claims to Entertainment Tonight, “Brad is asking for 50/50 custody to be put in place and stay in place.” The insider continues, “Angelina wants to be fair when it comes to custody. She is very structured with the children. Brad has high hopes [they can] try to make it work because of the importance of co-parenting.”

“Brad, for the most part, has been respectful of Angelina’s parenting. While he doesn’t agree with everything, he knows she loves the kids and wants the best for them,” the source adds. “He also knows his love and presence are needed.”

While the actor has “done everything he can to avoid a court situation,” he allegedly feels he has been “left with no other choice” if he wants to be allowed more time with his kids. “It’s important to Brad that the kids don’t worry about their parent’s current situation and that they don’t feel stuck in the middle in any way. This is a challenge because of their age, but he’s doing what he can,” says the source.

“Brad has avoided this court scenario for years, and the last thing he would ever want is for this to have a negative outcome for everyone,” the source shares, adding, “This is about getting his time with the children.” Meanwhile, another source says that “no one wants this case over more than Angelina.”

Prior to this, Angelina lost her battle to remove the private judge overseeing her divorce from Brad. The “Maleficent” star filed paperwork in August, requesting the disqualification of Judge John W. Ouderkirk from the proceedings, claiming he failed to disclose his business relationships with one of Pitt’s attorneys.

However, on Friday, October 2, court documents revealed she had been unsuccessful in her quest, and the case was “assigned” Ouderkirk “for all purposes”. The judge will be presiding over the case as Angelina and the “Fight Club” actor prepare for an upcoming custody hearing.