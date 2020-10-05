Bombay High Court Reserves Order on Kangana Ranaut’s Bungalow Demolition Case

Earlier today, the Bombay High Court reserved the judgment on the petition filed by actor Kangana Ranaut against the demolition of a portion of her bungalow by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Reports claim that a bench comprising Justices S J Kathawalla and Riyaz I Chagla reserved the matter after hearing the arguments from both sides in the matter. Ranaut approached the High Court on September 9 after the demolition of a part of her workspace which was a bungalow in the Pali Hill area in Mumbai. The actress claimed that the demolition was illegal and she sought that the BMC to pay her Rs 2 crore as damages. Through her counsel Dr. Birendra Saraf, Kangana alleged that the BMC carried out the demolition because she made a comment against the Mumbai Police that irked the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra.

The BMC counsel, which consisted of Joel Carlos and Aspi Chino, denied the allegation and claimed her plea as ‘abuse of the process of law’ and urged HC to dismiss her plea and impose a cost on her.