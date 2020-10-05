BOJ’s Kuroda warns pandemic to keep economic uncertainty ‘very high’ By

© . FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference in Tokyo
TOKYO () – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday uncertainty over the country’s economic and price outlook remained “very high” as the coronavirus pandemic continued to inflict pain on global growth.
“While uncertainty is very high, our baseline scenario is for Japan’s economy to improve as a trend as the impact of the pandemic subsides. But the pace of any recovery will be moderate as caution over the pandemic continues,” Kuroda said in a video message to an annual meeting of securities firms.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.