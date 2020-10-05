Bobby Deol Gets Emotional as he Completes 25 Years in Bollywood

Bobby Deol made his debut in the film Barsaat in 1995. The film completes 25 years of its release today and the actor too celebrates completing the same amount of years in Bollywood. Bobby has had his fair share of ups and downs and even though there was a lull in the middle, he is back in action now. Be it web shows or movie offers, the actor has bounced back and how. It’s been 25 years since he has been in showbiz and he continues to surprise the audience with his projects even today.

He took to Instagram to express gratitude on completing 25 years in the industry. He wrote, “It’s been 25 years at the movies for me.. A journey that started in October of 1995.. an overwhelming and emotional one. I proudly say, I’ve seen the highs and the lows. The one thing these 25 years have taught me is, to never give up; always bounce back and keep moving ahead!” Big congratulations to you Bobby.











His Barsaat co-star Twinkle Khanna also commented on the post saying, “I just saw the interview and then this tweet. Dude am all teary eyed. Nostalgia.. Today our boys are as old as we were when we worked together. Love you loads.”