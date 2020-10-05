Blac Chyna Walks Out Of Adam22 Interview Over Soulja Boy Question!!

Blac Chyna walked out of a recent interview with Adam22 after he questioned her about her former encounters with rapper Soulja Boy.

” Have you spoken to Soulja Boy recently?” Adam22 asks her.

“No, you?” she replies, looking uninterested. Adam22 does not take the cue and continues his line of questioning. Adam22 mentions that the two were involved last year and asks whether she would continue making music with him.

“You know what? I’m out,” says Chyna.

Adam22 then asks her if it was the Soulja Boy questions that is making her want to leave. She tells him no, and that he “just keeps being weird.” The podcaster tells her that it’s what people want to hear.

“Damn. Appreciate you Blac Chyna!” he says as he waves her off. “Damn. Couldn’t get a Soulja Boy question though,” he says after she leaves.

Was Chyna right to exit the interview or was she overreacting?