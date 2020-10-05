Home Entertainment Blac Chyna Walks Out Of Adam22 Interview Over Soulja Boy Question!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Blac Chyna walked out of a recent interview with Adam22 after he questioned her about her former encounters with rapper Soulja Boy.

” Have you spoken to Soulja Boy recently?” Adam22 asks her.

“No, you?” she replies, looking uninterested. Adam22 does not take the cue and continues his line of questioning. Adam22 mentions that the two were involved last year and asks whether she would continue making music with him.

