Bam Adebayo upgraded to questionable for Game 4 of NBA Finals

Heat big man Bam Adebayo has been upgraded to questionable for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday, according to Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press (Twitter link). Adebayo has missed the last two games due to a neck strain and had been listed as doubtful before each of those contests.

Adebayo told reporters earlier Monday that he’s trying to make it back to the court as soon as possible, but that the decision will ultimately be up to Miami’s medical staff, per Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

“It’s day to day. When they say I’m ready to play, I will be out there,” Adebayo said. “… they just want me to be safe. They want to make sure this injury doesn’t get worse and that I’m back to where I was before.”

The Heat’s other injured starter, point guard Goran Dragic, remains listed as doubtful for Game 4, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link).

Dragic, who is dealing with a torn left plantar fascia, also spoke to the media earlier Monday, admitting during that session that he’s probably a long shot to return on Tuesday. Although the veteran point guard badly wants to play in the Finals, he said he’s in a lot of pain and isn’t sure whether or not he’ll be able to make it back.

“If I am honest, I don’t know,” Dragic said, per Jackson. “This injury depends on how it goes. It progresses different from other guys. The only thing I can do is be on top of my treatments. I’m doing that 24/7. If I have a few days (maybe I can play). I’m making some progress. Some days I’m the same. (Doctors) say it could change. It’s better than it was. We’ll see how it reacts in the near future. I’m doing everything I can do.”

Miami managed to pick up a win in Game 3 without Adebayo and Dragic, pulling to within 2-1 in the series against the Lakers. However, that required a superhuman effort from Jimmy Butler, who had 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds. Continuing to mount a comeback without two of their top three postseason scorers would be a monumental task for the Heat.